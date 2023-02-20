Ricardo Mackenzie appointed as new head of the Western Cape’s Mobility Department

Cape Town - Former Provincial Standing Committee Chairperson of Transport and Public Works Ricardo Mackenzie has been appointed as the new Provincial MEC of Mobility in the Western Cape.
Mackenzie’s appointment was ceremoniously announced by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday, February 20.
Mackenzie will be taking over the reins of the Mobility Department from former Provincial Department Head Daylin Mitchell, who was appointed as the new Speaker of the WCPP late last year.
Commenting on Mackenzie’s appointment, Winde said the former Standing Committee Chairperson was a seasoned and dedicated public servant, passionate about transport-related issues.
Winde said: “Minister Mackenzie comes with a wealth of experience in the transport sector and his work for the provincial legislature as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works.”
“With him as the province’s new Mobility Minister, he will drive the Western Cape Government’s commitment to transform public transport, ensuring it is safe, reliable, and affordable for our citizens. I look forward to working with Minister Mackenzie as we establish the new Mobility Department, which will be fully operational on April 1, 2023.”
At the swearing-in ceremony on Monday morning, Mackenzie said that he would do everything in his power to get public transport moving again to offer commuters a dignified service.
He said: “My commitment to the people of our province is to get them to work and school safely and on time. Mobility must be an enabler for job creation and economic growth. I also aim to foster a good working relationship with role players in the mobility sector.”