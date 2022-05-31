Rising fuel price: Western Cape officials call on national government to take action

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde and Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell have urged the national government to take immediate action against the escalating fuel price and the adverse knock-on effect throughout the economy. “I share the real concern of our province’s residents and business owners that fuel prices are expected to reach a high of R25 tomorrow.

“These escalating prices will make it more expensive to live, eat and travel in South Africa, and it will undoubtedly hit our most vulnerable residents the hardest,” Winde said. “It is for this reason that I join calls for urgent action by the national government to limit the impact on residents in South Africa, by scrapping the general fuel levy.” Winde said that the reality of the situation was that the Covid-19 pandemic had already resulted in rising unemployment, poverty and hunger and South Africans “can simply not afford to carry these increases”.

“We must take every step possible to protect our recovery so that we claw back the jobs and deliver hope in the Western Cape.” 🚨 [IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM PREMIER ALAN WINDE]



A fuel increase will drive food prices up and deal a devastating blow to millions of poor households already struggling to put food on the table.



Support the call to #SlashFuelPrices. Visit https://t.co/qbfu60wvW3 now. pic.twitter.com/8nQdqWMCWA — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 31, 2022 Mitchell, meanwhile, called on his national counterpart, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, to join the fight against the increase in the price of fuel. “Let’s fix this. Let’s start by jointly fighting for the scrapping of the general fuel levy to ease the impact of the record fuel price increases.

“Tonight’s increase is a big blow, not only for motorists but for commuters, who are already struggling to reach economic opportunities, especially in the light of the failing rail system and rolling blackouts,” Mitchell said. “The increase in fuel not only affects motorists but public transport users and businesses, who are finding it difficult to recover after being hit hard by the pandemic. “The taxi industry recently announced a taxi fare increase was on the cards as petrol costs and Covid-19 pressures mount.”

Mitchell commended Golden Arrow Bus Services for its decision not to increase fares at this stage, to provide its passengers with some small sense of relief amid the price increase the company is facing. “I plead with Minister Mbalula to engage his Cabinet colleagues, Ministers of Finance and Energy, and ask them to put the needs of our already struggling commuters and motorists first and stop the exorbitant tax rate on fuel that is imposed by the national government.” Cape Argus