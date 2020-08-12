Road accidents pile up over long weekend in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Despite the alcohol ban, there was no respite in the number of traffic accidents over the long weekend as the province's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 163 transport- related incidents. On Sunday, six people died in a motor accident on the R27 near Atlantis when two cars collided head-on. Both vehicles caught fire. On Tuesday, there was heavy traffic congestion on the N1 inbound after three trucks came to a sudden stop to prevent a crash with another vehicle. Provincial department of transport and public works spokesperson Jandre Bakker said: “The attempt failed and the (truck driver) drove through the median strip and collided head-on with an oncoming truck. No serious injuries were recorded and only one lane was closed at the time.” Meanwhile, the province’s traffic services implemented 75 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoint and speed control operations across the province over the long weekend, and 7 786 vehicles were stopped and checked.

A total of 112 speeding offences were recorded and 1139 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness in the total amount of R1 042 650. Six vehicles were impounded and 17 were discontinued for unroadworthiness.

“Twenty-six charges were laid under the Disaster Management Act and fines to the value of R39 500 were issued. Three arrests were made for the transportation of liquor and tobacco.We appeal to all road users to give law enforcement personnel their full co-operation during this challenging period We will take firm and decisive action against the irresponsible and safeguard the lives of the innocent,” said Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

The City’s traffic service also made a number of arrests over the long weekend. A total of 15 suspects were arrested - four for driving under the influence of alcohol, seven for reckless and negligent driving and four for other offences.

“Officers also impounded 164 vehicle, 20 cellphones and issued 52787 fines during the past week. In an illegal street racing operation held in Bellville South on Thursday, August 6, officers issued 170 fines, while 13 vehicles were suspended for not being roadworthy. In an Amaphela operation in Bellville on Friday, officers impounded 21 vehicles and issued 247 fines.

“Most of our residents are law-abiding citizens. But there are those who continue to flout the rules and regulations, and that’s when our dedicated officials will ensure they are brought to book,” said Smith.

Cape Argus