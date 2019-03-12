Murder accused Rob Packham in the Western Cape High Court. PHOTO: Catherine Rice / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - In a counselling session a day before Gill Packham’s murder, her husband, Rob Packham, confessed that he had feelings for a woman he had cheated on Gill with. On Monday the Western Cape High Court heard the testimony of the ­couple’s daughter, Nicola Packham.

Nicola told the court that her parents had been attending marriage counselling and individual therapy due to her father’s infidelity.

She said that on February 21 last year her mother was upset about the discussion regarding her dad’s feelings for the other woman.

“They were speaking about the person who Dad had been seeing previously.

“Dad had previously said there were no feelings for the woman, but at the counselling session Dad said there were feelings,” she said.

Gill’s charred body was found days after her disappearance on February 22 last year in the boot of a burnt BMW at the Diep River train station.

Her husband, Rob, is on trial for her murder and faces an additional charge of obstructing the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Nicola said the relationship between her parents had been improving.

She said that in October 2017 Gill found out about an affair Rob was having.

“I told Dad to tell her that he had been speaking to other women, and then I told her myself. I felt it was time she knew. I knew about it several years ago, before her,” said Nicola.

She said that since the counselling session it seemed to her that her parents were communicating better and spending more time together.

“It seemed like they were at the start of building a new relationship,” she said.

She told the court Rob had given Gill a white-gold silver diamond ring as a symbol of his re-commitment, and the couple were talking of renewing their vows.

The trial continues today.

