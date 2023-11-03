Robben Island Museum invites children to explore for free during November

Cape Town - In celebration of Children’s Month during November, Robben Island Museum (RIM) is offering free access to children under the age of 18 who visit the museum while accompanied by paying adults. While World Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 20, in South Africa, Children’s Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of the month. This offers an inspirational entry point for people to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights.

RIM senior manager for tourism and marketing Siphuxolo Mazwi said: “The children’s promotion will offer children and families an exciting, bespoke experience, which includes a knowledge hunt, encouraging children to interact with the site while sparking a conversation around the understanding of the history of our country and how this relates to their world currently.” The knowledge hunt route will cover the maximum security prison, limestone quarry, leprosy graveyard and the Sobukwe Complex. Children will not be separated from parents or guardians during this interactive guided tour. RIM said that the offer applies for every one paying South African adult, which will allow one South African child to get a free ticket to experience the museum, and will only apply on the 1pm and the 3pm daily tour from November 1–30.

Corporates who would like to take children from child and youth care facilities to RIM as part of their CSI programmes are invited to participate. Tickets will be charged at the children’s concession rate. Requests can be sent to [email protected]. This promotion is aligned to one of the RIM Council’s eight strategic goals of growing RIM’s visitor base, with a special focus on children under the age of 15 years. “In this regard, we aim to create improved accessibility and inclusivity for children, keeping RIM relevant by providing entertaining and educational access to the iconic site,” said Mazwi.