Robben Island Museum no longer able to fund bursaries for 2021 due to Covid-19
Cape Town - Robben Island Museum (RIM) has announced that it is unable to sustain its annual bursary fund for the 2021 academic year after experiencing a 90% drop in visitors over the holiday season.
The RIM made the announcement on Friday, stating that it had been severely impact by the Covid-19 pandemic.
RIM CFO Blayne Crocker said: “Covid-19 and the related economic onslaught has placed us in an unprecedented financial situation, where our most pressing challenge is our short-term sustainability. We will therefore not be considering bursary applications for 2021.”
Education is a strategic pillar for RIM and the museum has a long history of funding students in the field of Museums and Heritage studies, Social Science and History.
Former Political Prisoners described Robben Island as the “University of Life” for it is here where strategies for a future society based on tolerance, respect and non-racialism were nurtured.
RIM Senior Manager: Marketing and Tourism, Siphuxolo Mazwi said: “We believe that RIM will survive the economic impact of this pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the tourism sector, destroying both lives and livelihoods.
“We continue to explore ways to attract visitors, particularly domestic travellers and we look forward to being in a position to fund education in South Africa for the next academic year.”
Back in February, Robben Island had to also cancel it’s annual Valentine’s Day weddings due to the pandemic.
The event, which is held on February 14 annually, was cancelled after Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced the temporary suspension of applications for IDs, passports and marriage services, due to some Home Affairs (DHA) staff testing positive for Covid-19.
This year would have marked 21 years of celebrating love on Robben Island.
Cape Argus