Robben Island Museum no longer able to fund bursaries for 2021 due to Covid-19

Cape Town - Robben Island Museum (RIM) has announced that it is unable to sustain its annual bursary fund for the 2021 academic year after experiencing a 90% drop in visitors over the holiday season.

The RIM made the announcement on Friday, stating that it had been severely impact by the Covid-19 pandemic.

RIM CFO Blayne Crocker said: “Covid-19 and the related economic onslaught has placed us in an unprecedented financial situation, where our most pressing challenge is our short-term sustainability. We will therefore not be considering bursary applications for 2021.”

Education is a strategic pillar for RIM and the museum has a long history of funding students in the field of Museums and Heritage studies, Social Science and History.

Former Political Prisoners described Robben Island as the “University of Life” for it is here where strategies for a future society based on tolerance, respect and non-racialism were nurtured.