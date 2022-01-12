Rondebosch residents shocked over shooting which left homeless man dead

Cape Town - The Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has granted murder accused 22-year-old law enforcement officer Luvolwethu Kati R1 000 bail. Kati made his first appearance in court yesterday following his arrest on Sunday morning for the murder of 38-year-old Dumisani Joxo, from Site B, Khayelitsha, in Chester Road, Rondebosch.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Kati’s release. He said: “Luvolwethu Kati appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today. He is facing a charge of murder. Kati was released on R1 000 bail, and his case is scheduled for court again on April 12.” According to initial reports of the incident, Kati was responding to a complaint from a resident about a fire that had been lit by homeless individuals in the area supposedly for cooking.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the officers requested the fire to be extinguished after which a brief scuffle ensued before Kati allegedly shot and killed Joxo who had been living in the area for at least 16 years, according to his friends. Police spokesperson André Traut said Rondebosch police are investigating the incident. “Kindly be advised that Rondebosch police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a murder, following an incident where a 38-year-old homeless man was shot and killed on January 9 at about 10am in Chester Road, Rondebosch,” Traut said.

Rondebosch Ratepayers’ Association’s Steve Broekmann said that while the neighbourhood was known to have a few homeless people who are often seen roaming the streets, they had never witnessed such a grave incident whereby someone lost their life. He said: “We have quite a few homeless persons in the area. I know our residents might prefer for them to be housed in proper accommodation elsewhere and not have them on the streets but they also recognise that they wouldn’t be here if they were not desperate and in need. I had not heard about this incident, and I’m quite shocked. One would never want the situation to escalate to a point like this. I am shocked. “I think that the council should make housing delivery a priority because homeless people are human beings too, and some of them are not on the streets by choice. They deserve the opportunity to rebuild their lives and live in humane conditions,” Broekmann said.

Rondebosch Community Improvement District chairperson Shirley Aldum said: “While the incident did not occur in our area, I am aware of it. I came across reports in our community groups and I have to say this is the first time I have heard of something like this.” Joxo’s acquaintances will tomorrow host a memorial service for him. Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says it views the incident very seriously and will be co-operating with the police’s investigation where needed.