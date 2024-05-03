RSV infections at peak circulation in the country

Cape Town - More than 50% of all pneumonia cases in children admitted to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital over the past three weeks have been due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), currently doing the rounds across the province. The National Department of Health last week said RSV was at peak circulation in the country, while influenza virus infections were starting to increase, and Covid-19 continued to circulate at low levels.

It dismissed as old fake news reports that people were required to wear face masks because of an alleged deadly and not-easy-to detect Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant. The provincial health department said with the onset of winter, RSV cases were expected to rise. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the human RSV is a globally prevalent cause of lower respiratory tract infection.

Provincial health department spokesperson Dwayne Evans said Covid-19 vaccine availability for adolescents and adults ended on March 31, while eligible children aged 5 to 11 could still access the paediatric vaccine until June 30 at select public hospitals. “RSV is currently circulating and causing a lot of illness and hospitalisations in children,” he said. “More than 50% of all pneumonia cases in children admitted to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in the last three weeks have been due to RSV.

“Taking simple precautions, like staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, and avoiding close contact can significantly reduce the spread of RSV and other respiratory illnesses.” Evans further clarified the ongoing confusion between Covid-19 and RSV, saying it has similarities in symptoms and increased awareness during the pandemic. Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital did not respond to requests for the number of children admitted in the past three weeks.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has a surveillance system that monitors the circulation of respiratory viruses throughout the country. The national health department said it was notified about an increase in RSV cases. “While most diseases caused by influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses are mild, these viruses may cause severe illness and even death among citizens around the country, particularly in individuals with conditions placing them at high risk of severe disease.

“It is advisable for people, especially those at high risk of severe influenza (adults aged 65 years and older, people with underlying illness such as heart and lung disease and people living with HIV and tuberculosis, as well as pregnant people) to get the influenza vaccine to prevent severe health complications in case they contract this virus,” the department said. Evans added that people should get vaccinations, regular physical activity and healthy nutrition to bolster immunity. “Household members of highrisk individuals should wear masks if anyone shows respiratory symptoms, and screening for tuberculosis should be considered for those with flu-like illnesses.