SA Satanic church offering R10 000 reward in hunt for Manenberg cat serial killer

Cape Town - The SA Satanic church is offering a R10 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Manenberg cat serial killer. This as the number of the cats increased to 42 today after two other cats were found this morning. This reward is an addition to the R10 000 reward offered by the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson Allan Perrins said two other cats died today which brought to 42 the total number since July 15. “They were bludgeoned to death, allegedly with a brick. Their bodies were found in Renoster Walk Manenberg, which is a notoriously dangerous part of the area,” said Perrins. The organisation’s Reverend Riaan Swiegelaar said they were shocked and appalled by the events that had transpired in Manenberg and that the general public still associated rituals involving animals with Satanism.

He said this was due to misconceptions spread through the “Satanic Panic”. “We as the South African Satanic Church do not condone any abuse or slaughter of animals. This goes against Satanism, as well as Satanic philosophy. “None of our rituals require the slaughter of any living being. The safety and protection of animals are of utmost importance to us, especially as the Satanic philosophy calls for all animals to be held in the highest regard,” he said.