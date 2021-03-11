SA scores high with women in public service

Cape Town - South Africa gained the top spot amongst nine leading countries with the highest representation of women in government. This according to the Kearney’s Gender Equality Report 2021 based on research across nine markets - the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), France, Germany, Spain, Australia, India, Singapore and South Africa. The global management consulting firm, Kearney hosted its annual International Women’s Day Forum, with the 2021 edition held yesterday (Wed). The 12 hour program themed ‘Be Bold, Make Change’, brought together representatives of 12 different cities, covering an array of topics. This follows the global commemoration of International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8. Kearney consultant Chanel Samuels said: “The objective is to unpack the lingering biases in organisational management structures, and discuss how such biases should be addressed in order to ensure open and constructive discussion, and positive change throughout organisations in South Africa.”

The report scrutinizes the equality gap in the public and private sectors in nine countries and aims to provide a representation of women at board level and in their respective governments.

According to the report, South Africa has the most gender diverse parliament with a gender representation of 44% of women MPs. Although encouraging, the private sector sees SA down at seventh position in terms of women represented at board level in the JSE with 40 at 28.5%.

The public sector seems to see more progress made largely due to the gender quota system.

Kearney Africa partner and managing director, Theo Sibiya said, “Seeing South Africa take the lead against other nations in the public sector with an increasing number of women elected as MPs, is a positive sign of what can be done with the right policies. However, whilst encouraging, there is still a deep parity that remains within the private sector.”

Although South Africa ranks seventh out of nine in terms of its percentage of female board members, it has the highest percentage of women in top board positions at 14%. All countries surveyed showed an overall poor representation of women in this category.

The finance sector is the second most gender-diverse sector in the country and holds 25% of the total female board members.

“Over the coming years, it’ll be important that companies are held to the same standard and encouraged to bring more women to decision making roles. Research has shown time and time again the impact women have on boards, it’s not only important to be inclusive but it ultimately leads to better financial performance,” said Sibiya.

