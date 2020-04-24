SA space agency assisting government to help flatten Covid-19 curve
Also involved in the project, are the national department of human settlements and the department of small business development (DSBD).
Sansa chief executive Dr Val Munsami said: “The current Covid-19 crisis has created the need for innovativeness in the use of technologies to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure the health and safety of its citizens.”
In a press release posted on the Sansa website, Munsami said: “An example of the work that is now being done is the overlaying of land cover maps with the locations of spaza shops, for the DSBD. This has allowed the department to ascertain, with one look, the number of such shops in a community.”
“Add information on the population of that community, and the DSDB could calculate the amount of essential foods that these shops would need, where the closest wholesaler for these food items was, and how much they would cost,” said Munsami.
The agency is providing government and stakeholders with access to big data applications and tools to enable rapid and effective decision-making to manage nation-wide interventions. Sansa said it is using its scientific capabilities and co-ordinating the South African Earth observation industry to provide critical support tools that the government can use in managing the response to the pandemic more efficiently.
Munsami said: “Sansa has rallied the local Earth Observation (EO) industry to evaluate the needs of the government and the citizens while attempting to flatten the curve of infections in the country.
“Sansa sought to work with the local EO industry in two main ways. One was to partner with EO companies regarding their existing products. The other was to offer funding or other support to fast-track the development of products.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus