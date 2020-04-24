SA space agency assisting government to help flatten Covid-19 curve

Cape Town - The South African National Space Agency (Sansa) is working with the National Disaster Management Centre to meet the challenges created by the disease and the lockdown and to counter its spread.

Also involved in the project, are the national department of human settlements and the department of small business development (DSBD).

Sansa chief executive Dr Val Munsami said: “The current Covid-19 crisis has created the need for innovativeness in the use of technologies to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure the health and safety of its citizens.”

In a press release posted on the Sansa website, Munsami said: “An example of the work that is now being done is the overlaying of land cover maps with the locations of spaza shops, for the DSBD. This has allowed the department to ascertain, with one look, the number of such shops in a community.”

“Add information on the population of that community, and the DSDB could calculate the amount of essential foods that these shops would need, where the closest wholesaler for these food items was, and how much they would cost,” said Munsami.