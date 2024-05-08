Sad residents want last 14 ducks to stay in their village

Cape Town - Duck Pond Village in Strand is now home to just 14 white pekin ducks, and the locals are afraid for their future. Twenty ducks were removed from the residential complex last month following complaints by disgruntled residents.

The removal has left residents saddened, and they are now hoping that the remaining ducks find their forever home. According to a resident, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid victimisation, it was an emotional situation for most of them. “They are here but they should get a home as we don’t want them to end up like the other ducks that were taken,” they said.

“It is a very emotional thing for residents because the ducks have been here for a long time.” It is not clear where the previous 20 white pekin ducks were taken to. The resident claimed they were told last Thursday that the remaining ducks needed to be relocated, or that someone with a permit and an enclosed space could collect them.

“They are here but we would like them to stay, because they are a part of Duck Pond Village,” the resident said. Duck Pond Village trustee Derek Huebsch previously said they would not be commenting on the issue. The reached out to Huebsch yesterday, but didn’t receive any response at the time of going to print.

Long-term resident Marlene Mostert said the ducks can’t live in an enclosed area. “They are saying that the ducks are breeding among each other and all the stupid excuses. You can’t go anywhere with the ducks, they should remain in Duck Pond where it is open air,” Mostert said. “Preferably we want to keep the ducks, we want them in Duck Pond.”

“Those ducks should remain there and we will find them a safe house where they won’t be killed. There is no such thing as a permit for a wild duck.” The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment lists the following activities, among others, as forbidden: possession or exercising physical control over any specimen of invasive species, growing, breeding or causing any invasive species to multiply. This also goes along with, spreading or allowing the spread of any invasive species and releasing any invasive species. [email protected]