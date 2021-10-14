Safety and security issues key in communities for upcoming local government elections

Cape Town - Feeling safe in their homes are upper most in the minds of the constituents in the ward of DA councillor Siva Moodley, who is interim Fairways and the rest of Ward 63 councillor after the death of ward councillor Montgomery Oliver. DA candidate for the ward, Carmen Siebritz, agreed and said safety and security was top of her campaign agenda.

Moodley said security was an issue everywhere and found that he had been getting increasing complaints from Fairways residents regarding their safety and security with vandalism, water meter and drain cover theft rife in recent months. “Since overseeing the ward I followed up on a security project included in the budget for the ward where CCTV cameras were to be installed, but due to insufficient infrastructure for a monitoring room the project was halted, and we are currently engaging with the relevant parties and communities to resolve this issue,” said Moodley. In response to the safety and security concerns, Siebritz said that with her background as DA Parliamentary Secretary, DA Public Liaison Officer, HR Employee Assessments Co-ordinator and Constituency Co-ordinator South Peninsula 2, she aimed to be tough on crime and tougher on the causes of crime by investing in localised law enforcement and tackling the local conditions that gave rise to it.

“I have been a resident in Ward 63 since my teenage years, and through the many community projects I worked on I saw the need to spread my wings and become more involved. I believe that I am able to get the basics right in order to maintain the already well-run services being offered to not only the residents in Fairways, but to all who live in the ward,” said Siebritz. She said Oliver had done great work during the terms he served, and that she intended to build on his achievements with assistance from the residents to reclaim the ward and hold each other accountable. “I endeavour to get the basics right, to be tough on crime and tougher on the causes thereof, localise jobs, collaborate with different spheres of government where need be, adopt a holistic approach to communities in good health and act in the interests of my community, all of this of course within the mandate of local government,” said Siebritz.