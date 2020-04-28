Safety plan for victims of domestic abuse amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - Victims of domestic violence are likely to be forced to stay at home with an abuser for longer periods due to the lockdown, which has prompted women’s shelters to form a gender-based violence (GBV) safety plan. The plan aims to provide a survivor with a clear guide on how to get themselves and their children into safety if an incident occurs. Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children director Bernadine Bachar said: “During lockdown the opportunity for a survivor to remove herself or her children from the abusive situation is curtailed because of the extended presence of the abuser. Due to the margin for getting out and seeking assistance being much smaller, it’s imperative that she is fully prepared when the opportunity to seek assistance presents itself.” Bachar said the difference between a safety plan within the lockdown was that a survivor would be trapped with her abuser. Traditional support structures such as friends and family would also not be available. “I’ve had survivors tell me their abusers curtailed any movement out of a home, or threatened that they’d be arrested at a roadblock,” she said.

National Shelter Movement Eastern Cape representative Chrislynn Moonieyan said: “Our hope is that victims of domestic violence find this a useful resource that gets them thinking about what would work in their own situation, and what they’d need to stay safe.”

She said the safety plan reminded them to pack a bag with spare clothes, necessary medications, some cash, a spare phone if possible and any important documents (or copies).

Nisaa Institute for Women’s Development director Zubeda Dangor said: “We can’t ignore the increased risks for the victims of domestic violence and abuse, who’ll feel and be more isolated than ever. Shelters are an essential service and remain fully operational in the lockdown. Victims can be assured that there are resources available to assist during this high-risk period.”

Bachar said there has been a slight increase of GBV since the lockdown, but it was not as high as the expected rates considering global GBV rates.

For the plan, visit: https://za.boell.org/en/2020/04/14/domestic-violence-safety-planning

