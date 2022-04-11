Sahpra says it will clamp down on illicit medicines after recent Cape arrests

Cape Town - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it would be working with law enforcement to ensure counterfeit and other illicit medications are kept off the streets. Sahpra stepped in following reports of hawkers in Cape Town who were illegally selling medicines.

Last week Sahpra with the police conducted an investigation and found prescription medicines sold on the streets, resulting in the arrests of two people. A criminal case was opened with charges of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act. Sahpra said these medicines should only be sold at pharmacies or authorised health facilities and by appropriate health professionals. Medicines sold illicitly could pose serious health risks as the products may be counterfeit, stolen, contaminated or harmful and could be life-threatening.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said: “Sahpra must ensure that all health products adhere to strict protocols when approved by Sahpra. All illicit activity will be taken seriously and Sahpra will work with law enforcement agencies to curb such unethical and illicit activity.” The City said unlicensed sale of medication must be reported to the police in the area, where they will act under the Medicines and Related Substance Act and Pharmacy Act to confiscate these medicines. The police may return these to any government or municipal pharmacy for appropriate destruction.

“Only premises licensed with the National Department of Health; registered with the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) and compliant with the rules relating to Good Pharmacy Practice may store and sell medicines of a scheduled nature. “And only persons registered with the SAPC as a pharmacist or Post Basic Pharmacist assistant may dispense these medicines from compliant premises,” the City said. Illegal practices of this nature can be reported to SAHPRA’s Mokgadi Fafudi on [email protected]