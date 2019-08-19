The City’s planning appeals advisory committee approved the rezoning application for the Salt River Market site last week after dismissing two appeals. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - It’s all systems go for the Salt River Market housing development as mayoral committee member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi visited the site, where 216 social housing units will be built. “Spatial development approval and then the drawing up and approval of building plans are the next steps.

"These processes happen in parallel and include the detailed design of the development, funding applications, the process to release the land and the procurement of the contractor,” Booi said.

The rezoning allows for a mixed-use development with social housing, business and retail space.

“The approved rezoning application for the Salt River Market site will provide for 723 residential units, of which 216 will be social housing opportunities for qualifying beneficiaries, as well as business premises, informal trading and 119 parking bays.

"The developer now has five years to act on the rights.

"These include construction of buildings between 25m and 38m in height with the inclusion of a carriageway to allow for street parking on Bromwell Street and access from Foundry Road,” Booi said.

Earlier this month, the City came under fire after speculation surfaced that the City had backtracked, but instead the City cancelled the request for proposals process for five projects to prospective bidders.

The projects included the Woodstock Hospital site, Woodstock Hospital Park, Pickwick Street, New Market Street and in Roeland Street.

“The City never cancelled this development,” Booi said.

He said the hijacking of buildings through the illegal occupation of City- and government-owned properties was becoming a trend.

“This cannot be tolerated since it directly impacts on the provision of housing. The City will take whatever actions are necessary to prevent the illegal occupation of its properties.

"Illegal invasions and the occupation of property that does not belong to the occupiers or where no permission has been given is illegal,” he said.

Development of the Salt River site will take five years to complete.

Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi on a visit to the Salt River Market housing development site. Picture: Supplied

[email protected]