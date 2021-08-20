Samora Machel woman stabbed to death allegedly by ex-boyfriend

Cape Town - Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman from Samora Machel after she was stabbed, allegedly by her former boyfriend on Sunday. Nozipho Singatha’s death comes less than a week after the killing of 34-year-old Siphokazi Kubili from Browns Farm, Philippi, whose body was found disembowelled last week.

The suspect allegedly lured Singatha with money on Sunday and killed her when she arrived with her friend, who managed to flee unharmed. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the suspect was yet to be arrested. Community leader Xolani Joja said the community was outraged and had requested to demolish the suspect's structure. “As much as we do not have the full details of what transpired before the incident and the circumstances that led to it, as the community, we condemn any abuse of women and children.

“This is especially shocking because its happening during Women's Month where we are supposed to be celebrating our women. We urge the police to do everything in their power to ensure that the suspect is brought to book so that the family can find closure,” said Joja. The Great People of South Africa chairperson, Zintle Khobeni, said until communities, friends and families of perpetrators “do away with the culture of by-standerism”, acts of gender-based violence (GBV) would continue. “We do not know what could be causing this, but it is something that is widespread, which together with the silence has caused GBV to thrive. We cannot be living in a society where a woman is brutally assaulted to death in front of community members, and instead of assisting they would rather take photos and videos,” said Khobeni.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said they were deeply concerned by the spike in incidents of femicide taking place in the province. “Violence against women occurs at incomprehensible scales and we have not properly addressed the underlying causes of violence, thus we have found ourselves in this predicament. “As long as violence and abuse exists we are far from fully realising the rights of women in South Africa. We strongly appeal that our justice system plays its part in convicting suspects involved in femicide. Our courts are our greatest ally in the fight to end this,” he said.