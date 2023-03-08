San Souci collect food for devastated Türkiye, Syria

Cape Town - Learners from Sans Souci Girls’ High School have launched a campaign to reach out to the most unfortunate people in earthquake-stricken Türkiye and Syria. One of the pupils in Grade 12, Chloe Jooste, said she came up with the idea after seeing the devastation on TV.

“When I saw the devastation caused by the earthquake, the aftermath of death and excruciating pain suffered by survivors who were rescued from the rubble, my first thought was to be there and lend a hand. But of course, I’m not of age to go. “It was then that I struck upon the idea of approaching our principal, Mrs (Shirley) Humphreys, to help me to collect canned foods for the people of Syria and Türkiye. “Mrs Humphreys blew me out of the water with her offers to make every facility at her disposal available for this operation to be a success.

“No one can stand aloof and go about their business of the day amid such enormous human tragedy.” Principal Humphreys said the school initially aimed to collect 50 000 tins of food but settled for a more realistic figure of 20 000. Picture: Supplied Principal Humphreys said the school initially aimed to collect 50 000 tins of food but settled for a more realistic figure of 20 000. “We are a relatively small school and cannot achieve this on our own. Hence, we are calling on our neighbours and businesses in our surroundings to rise to the occasion in our quest to reach out to our very unfortunate brothers and sisters in Türkiye and Syria,” she said.