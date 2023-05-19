Sanbi revokes 110-year-old arrangement with BotSoc providing free access to national gardens

Cape Town - Members of the Botanical Society of South Africa (BotSoc) are outraged that a more than century-old arrangement with the SA National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) for free access to the country’s botanical gardens, including Kirstenbosch, has been cancelled. BotSoc said their members had had free access since Kirstenbosch was established in 1913. It said the loss of this mutually beneficial agreement would collapse the society, which had been furthering the conservation, cultivation, study and wise use of the indigenous flora and vegetation of southern Africa for over 100 years.

The decision means that the yearly BotSoc membership fee of R400 a member, allowing free entry to all Sanbi national botanical gardens, has been reduced to R200 with a 10% discount on the entry fee to all the gardens. If members buy or renew their membership by March 31, they could make full use of the free access until March 31 next year. All memberships bought after April 1 would receive the 10% discount on garden entrance fees for the next year. This was the conclusion of the negotiations between BotSoc and Sanbi.

The new pricing will hit the pockets of members who regularly visit Kirstenbosch, where the entry fee is R100 for adults (South African citizens) R40 for children, and R60 for students. A report by Sanbi on the matter stated: “Since the partnership was established in 1913, the landscape in South Africa has changed. It became necessary that a critical review of income received from BotSoc and income not realised through free entry granted to BotSoc members be reconsidered. “The rationale for the change in the relationship with BotSoc is to improve Sanbi’s financial sustainability through a Sanbi-led model which, among others, includes direct gate takings that support the infrastructure maintenance of not only Kirstenbosch but all the gardens.”

The report stated that both Sanbi and BotSoc acknowledged that the model of BotSoc collecting membership fees and facilitating free access by its members to Sanbi facilities represented an unsustainable financial arrangement for Sanbi and that this arrangement should be reviewed. Antonia de Barros, general manager of BotSoc, said that through the negotiation process, which started over a year ago, they came to an agreement with Sanbi that to ensure they continue to collaborate on BotSoc’s many projects in a way that supports the natural world, BotSoc accepted this decision by Sanbi. “As BotSoc, we are of course very disappointed with the decision to remove free garden access for annual members,” he said.

Wynberg local Jonathan Schrire, a BotSoc member of approximately 20 years who made multiple free weekly trips to Kirstenbosch, said Sanbi’s decision left a significant amount of their current membership outraged with several members even considering taking legal action against Sanbi. He said the result of this decision was going to destroy the botanical society, which is the oldest and biggest botanical conservation NGO in the country. He said by taking away free access, the BotSoc council estimated that their membership of 14 000 members would likely drop to perhaps 5 000 members. “We have thousands of volunteers helping at Kirstenbosch, we have outreach programmes to try and bring disadvantaged communities and kids from schools to the gardens. Although most of us volunteer, we also hire people to work in the gardens to help. We do a huge amount because of our love of conservation,” Schrire said.

Botanist Eugene Moll, previous chairperson of the council of the BotSoc of South Africa and professor at UWC’s Department of Biodiversity and Conservation Biology, also said he was vehemently opposed to Sanbi’s decision. He put forward the resolutions with Schrire that the BotSoc Council make available for all members the most recent signed collaboration agreement between BotSoc and Sanbi and all legal opinions obtained which relate to Sanbi’s intention to remove the benefits of BotSoc members. Moll has been a member of BotSoc for 60 years with extensive contributions to the society.

DA spokesperson for Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Dave Bryant called on Environment Minister Barbara Creecy to urgently intervene and reverse “this poorly informed decision”. “BotSoc has been undertaking extensive work to enhance and improve South Africa’s botanical gardens for over a hundred years and a large part of this work is due to its loyal paying members. “Without the added benefit of ‘free’ entry, BotSoc’s membership will almost certainly be adversely affected and is likely to be severely depleted in the coming years,” Bryant said.

Byrant added that without the considerable corporate and private contributions made to the Botanical Gardens prior to 1990 by BotSoc, gardens like Kirstenbosch would likely not exist in their current form. The joint statement by BotSoc and SANBI said: “The two organisations remain committed to this alliance towards safeguarding and working towards the sustainable use of the nation’s unique natural heritage, so that future generations across South Africa may enjoy nature’s contribution to people.” BotSoc has over our 110 years worked with national botanical gardens, as BotSoc members have volunteered in gardens, assisting these national gardens, and other gardens that are not in the SANBI fold.