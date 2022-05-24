Sanco marches over Parklands syndicate allegedly involved in rape of young girls

Cape Town - Community members, under the Sanco banner, marched to the Table View Police Station, demanding the station act with urgency against an alleged syndicate, operating in the Parklands area, allegedly involved in the rape of young girls. The march followed after several videos and audio clips were shared on social media, where girls as young as 15 detailed how they were paid R1 500 to have sexual intercourse with older men in Parklands.

Sanco Parklands co-ordinator Buntu Gwija said the march was to demonstrate disdain for what was happening in the area. Gwija said a case of statutory rape against those involved was opened. “Those that are found to be part of this criminal syndicate must be brought to book and we are marching to the police to say we do not want another Senzo Meyiwa case. We want this to be attended to with the speed that it deserves, because it's going to spread throughout the country if it is not stopped,” he said. Sanco Parklands coordinator Buntu Gwija explains the purpose of the march. @TheCapeArgus @IOL #Parklands pic.twitter.com/QsdEMNT4Cm — Mthuthuzeli Ntseku (@Mtuzeli) May 23, 2022 Gwija said the memorandum would also be submitted to various government departments, including Home Affairs, Social Development, and the Ministry of Women, Youth and Children.

ANC provincial acting treasurer Unathi Mtshotwana said he was disgusted by the reported incident. He said they always maintained education was needed for young women. Mtshotwana said they would be embarking on a serious intervention strategy with the minister of police. “We've always maintained that Parklands is a harbour of such criminality because we've allowed many people to come here without being verified by the Department of Home Affairs. There is no way that we can have a free for all in our country, where our children are being harmed,” he said. Sanco Parklands coordinator Buntu Gwija says the memorandum will also be submitted to various government departments. @TheCapeArgus @IOL #Parklands pic.twitter.com/wMcBJcFzVz — Mthuthuzeli Ntseku (@Mtuzeli) May 23, 2022 Daniel Olagboye, from the West Coast Nigerian Forum, said it was hurtful most crimes in the area were pinned on Nigerian nationals because of a few bad individuals.

"Currently false allegations are flying around. Of the three videos shared on social media, none of them were taken from Parklands. "However, in the meantime, we have to let the police do their jobs. We can't deny that there are a few bad individuals, but we can't throw everyone under the bus. We are here to show solidarity and assure the community, as Nigerians, that we are available for any assistance they might need."

The police were approached for comment but failed to respond by the time of publication.