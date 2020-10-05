SANDF soldiers return to barracks as Covid-19 infections slow

Cape Town - SANDF soldiers deployed to enforce lockdown regulations to control the spread of the coronavirus have returned to barracks as new infections slowed.

The defence department said the presidential authority for the SANDF deployment during the national state of disaster expired last Wednesday and the forces would be confined to operational bases until further notice, with contingencies to render assistance in the event of a second wave.

The SANDF has since March contributed together with other government departments and role-players as part of the national effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

SANDF chief general Solly Shoke and the military command expressed their gratitude and thanked all members who responded to the call to deploy in the fight against Covid-19.

“This call was heeded by the regular force, reserve force and Public Service Act personnel in the department of defence who worked tirelessly in the midst of the pandemic to safeguard the people and our nation,” Shoke said.