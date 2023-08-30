Independent Online
SANParks ready to welcome droves for its free entry National Parks Weeks

The Bontebok looking at The springbok as the enjoy cape weather at !Khwa ttu San culture and education centre Nature Reserve in Yzerfontein Picture Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The South African National Park (SANParks) in the Western Cape is gearing up to welcome more than 600000 visitors at some of its famed parks during its annual National Parks Week.

The annual campaign was started to educate and foster a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage.

This year SANParks will again open its gates for a week of free access to its national parks, calling on South Africans to revel in their natural heritage from Saturday, September 16, until Sunday, September 24.

While the week grants free access to most of the 22 national parks for day visitors, especially families from local communities, in the Cape Region National Parks, the Agulhas, Bontebok and Tankwa National Parks will extend the free access until September 24.

The other parks in the Cape Region, the Cape of Good Hope and picnic and braai sites within Table Mountain National Park, as well as West Coast National Park, will only participate between September 16 and 24.

SANParks Cape Region regional general manager Johan Taljaard said Parks Week served as a reminder of the invaluable role South Africa’s national parks play in the conservation of natural and cultural heritage, and community empowerment.

He said: “Our parks not only offer a sanctuary for diverse wildlife but also contribute significantly to local economies through job creation and business opportunities.”

SA National Parks Week is run under the theme of “Know Your National Parks”, and while it offers Cape Town residents and South Africans living in the Western Cape the chance to enjoy the province’s beautiful parks, some of the most popular parks, such as the Boulders Penguin Colony the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Table Mountain National Park, and the iconic Cape Agulhas Lighthouse in Agulhas National Park, will not be part of the free touring package.

“Please bring along your valid South African identification document to gain free entry,” Taljaard said.

Cape Argus

