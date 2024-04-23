SAPS Western Cape left reeling after third police officer shot in one week

Cape Town - SAPS constable Ashley Baumann is in critical condition in hospital after becoming the third officer shot in a week. Baumann was wounded in Kensington in the early hours of yesterday, just days after detective Sibusiso Nonjezi was hijacked of his state vehicle and shot in Nyanga, and Sergeant Adrian Mahoney, 44, was killed in Mamre near Atlantis while attending to a domestic violence complaint.

Yesterday morning, Baumann, 34, was performing his duties when he was struck. Ashley Baumann. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson André Traut said their detectives were in hot pursuit of a suspect. “At around 12.30am, two police constables attached to Kensington police station approached three individuals under suspicious circumstances on the corners of Lugmag Avenue and

Drommedaris Road in Factreton for the purpose of questioning, when one fled on foot. “This suspect then fired shots in the direction of the police officers and wounded a 34-year-old constable. “He was admitted to a local hospital in serious condition. Two suspects, aged 21 and 26, were detained for further questioning while the third one is yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances are still under investigation and court proceedings are yet to be scheduled.” Provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile activated all available resources to track down the suspect. He also wished the injured constable a speedy recovery. “SAPS will not tolerate shooting of its members. We will use all our resources to track down the perpetrators, like we did with the shooting of our Atlantis officer and the same stance will be followed with others.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the shooting was another demonstration of how criminals disregarded law enforcement. “I wish the officer a speedy recovery. Criminals are becoming brazen.

“This is part of the reason why those who attack law enforcement officers should be charged as one who is attacking the state. The two individuals currently being questioned should assist SAPS to ensure the third person is also apprehended.” Kensington Community Policing Forum chairperson Jameelah Liedeman condemned the shooting. “We are appealing to anyone who has information regarding this attack on SAPS members to come forward. No stone will be left unturned to find, arrest and have justice prevail in this situation.”