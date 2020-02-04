Technical director for energy and climate change at Environment Resources Management, Thapelo Letete, said: “We know that partly it is because of our economy that is not growing, but also because the mitigation measures that we put in place back then are starting to pay off. Our emissions have not increased. We have actually been plateauing at around the 500 million ton levels - our roof target is 614 million tons.”
Climate change was one of the main points made at a session on de-carbonising mining and metals, held on the fringes of the Mining Indaba as the conference got under way on Monday.
Letete said: “This is a good thing because the message has been consistent even to investors in the private sector. There is a disconnect in policy context between low carbon policies and mining sector policies in many countries across the globe.”
A partner at Environment Resources Management, Don Gibson, said: “The physical impacts of climate change, such as droughts, the intensity and frequency of storms, and devastating fires such as those in Australia, are becoming more and more evident, and there are aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. That reduction will require de-carbonisation of economies, which is no mean feat.