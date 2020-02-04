‘SA's carbon emissions at same level as 2012’









HAZY DAYS: Table Mountain and Lion's Head loom above a blanket of smog over Cape Town. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA Pictures Cape Town - Perhaps the only upside to the current stagnation of the South African economy is the fact that South Africa's policies on climate change are proving effective because emissions have stayed at the same level since 2012, says an expert on energy and climate change. Technical director for energy and climate change at Environment Resources Management, Thapelo Letete, said: “We know that partly it is because of our economy that is not growing, but also because the mitigation measures that we put in place back then are starting to pay off. Our emissions have not increased. We have actually been plateauing at around the 500 million ton levels - our roof target is 614 million tons.” Climate change was one of the main points made at a session on de-carbonising mining and metals, held on the fringes of the Mining Indaba as the conference got under way on Monday. Letete said: “This is a good thing because the message has been consistent even to investors in the private sector. There is a disconnect in policy context between low carbon policies and mining sector policies in many countries across the globe.” A partner at Environment Resources Management, Don Gibson, said: “The physical impacts of climate change, such as droughts, the intensity and frequency of storms, and devastating fires such as those in Australia, are becoming more and more evident, and there are aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. That reduction will require de-carbonisation of economies, which is no mean feat.

“That de-carbonisation will affect mining very substantially, whether it be through shifts in demand for commodities and minerals, or through pressure from investors or stakeholders such as customers, technology and auto-manufacturers down the value chain, or regulators.”

Managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, Hans Kuipers, said: “The typical response to climate change among mining companies has been to launch initiatives to enhance energy efficiency, secure water sources and, in some cases, restructure portfolios to exit commodities (namely coal) perceived as unfriendly to the environment.

“We believe that proactive companies that go beyond this response can build an ‘uncertainty advantage’. Instead of merely reacting to uncertainty, companies can use uncertainty to their advantage by tracking the new risks hitting their industry, crafting the right strategic responses, and strengthening their agility and resilience.

“When it comes to climate change, we have clearly entered a new era. In the previous era, climate sceptics in business took a wait-and-see approach.

“Today, impacts from climate change are far more visible, including sky-rocketing costs from weather-related damages. Tomorrow, the effects of global warming could escalate even further, leading to ever-more-drastic regulation, potential carbon taxation, changes in demand for commodities, and divestment pressures.”

