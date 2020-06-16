SA's violent crime, murder rate cause for low ranking on Global Peace Index

Cape Town - South Africa has been ranked 123 out of 163 countries when it comes to the state of peace due to its high crime rate. The ranking comes after a spate of murders against women and children and as gender-based violence continues to rise. This year’s Global Peace Index (GPI) shows that South Africa’s high violent crime rate and homicide rate are a cause of concern in the safety and security domain. The Institute for Economics and Peace has released the 2020 Global Peace Index (GPI) and a Covid-19 specific report. It tracks and ranks the status of peace in 163 independent states and territories across the world, noting where conflict is rising and falling, and the factors that are influencing change. “Civil unrest in sub-Saharan Africa rose by more than 800% over the period, from 32 riots and protests in 2011 to 292 in 2018,” the report said. While global peace is already falling partly because of a rise in civil unrest, we are at at a critical juncture due the economic impact of Covid-19. Indicators of Safety and Security are an issue in South Africa. The homicide rate is the sixth highest in the world and the second highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Only Lesotho is ahead.

The average homicide rate in sub-Saharan Africa is 9.1 per 100000, but in South Africa it is 35.9 - almost four times higher than the regional average. The Global Peace Index report also stated that violence cost the country R1.7billion in 2019 alone.

Global peace continues to deteriorate, with only two of the nine regions in the world becoming more peaceful in 2019. It also states that the Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to undo years of socio-economic development, exacerbate humanitarian crises and aggravate unrest and conflict with its impact already seen in worsening US-China relations and civil unrest across the world. In terms of economic pre-conditions, South Africa operates with a high unemployment rate (27%).

This is the key factor reducing the country’s rank in economic pre-conditions. In all three other factors, South Africa performs remarkably well, having low tax burdens (28.6% of GDP), low dependency on international trade (imports plus exports equalling 60% of GDP) and having low outstanding central government debt (53% of GDP).

Venezuela is the least peaceful country in South America and ranks among the 15 least peaceful countries in the world.

