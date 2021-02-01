SBV working closely with cops after CIT guard kidnapped, strapped with explosives

Cape Town – Police are investigating a kidnapping and a robbery case following an incident where two SBV first level maintenance teams were hijacked and were later released unharmed on the N2 near Macassar. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the bomb disposal unit responded to an incident where a cash-in-transit (CIT) company employee was allegedly abducted, strapped with explosive materials and forced to remove cash from several ATMs in Cape Town. “The 30-year-old man was then dropped off along the N2 highway near Firgrove Road, with the explosive materials still strapped to him,” she said. In December, a security personnel was seriously injured when the SBV team was attacked in Colorado Park Shopping Centre, Mitchells Plain. Group chief executive Mark Barrett said they were providing support and counselling for all affected employees. Barrett said despite the industry-leading risk profile, criminals invented new, brazen and more violent ways in an attempt to get to the money.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. We remain focused and committed to investing and adjusting our risk mitigation actions to account for the evolving face of cash related attacks on the industry. SBV does not tolerate violence, crime and threats to human lives.

“We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate cash-in-transit crime and, together with the authorities and the CIT industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in attacks are brought to justice.”

Barrett SBV’s Risk and compliance team was working closely with the police to investigate the incident.

“Details of the incident cannot be disclosed while the investigation is underway. SBV appeals to members of the public with any information on this incident to contact SBV’s early warning robbery hotline,” he said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV’s investigations team.

Cape Argus