Scam Alert: Acsa warns of fake unclaimed luggage sale ads on social media

These fake advertisements have been seen on Facebook and purport to give people the opportunity to purchase one of hundreds of pieces of misplaced luggage for as little as R38.

Cape Town - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has warned of fake unclaimed luggage sale ads that have surfaced on social media.

The ads read: “Every three months, the warehouse is overflowing, and we are forced to sell the luggage that we could not return for only R38.”

This social media post comes with the official Acsa logo and images of an arrivals hall crammed with baggage.

Following this post, Acsa has advised members of the public to be aware of this scam.