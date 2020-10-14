Schäfer probing coloured teacher’s alleged fraud charge for identifying as African
Cape Town – Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has urgently requested information of a coloured teacher allegedly facing a fraud charge by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).
TimesLive reported on Wednesday that Glen Snyman, a teacher at Grootkraal Primary School in Oudtshoorn, was summoned to a disciplinary hearing nearly three years after applying for a position as a school.
Snyman claimed to be “African” in his CV, instead of his “official” coloured identity.
Schäfer said: “I have learned only today of a WCED teacher who has allegedly been charged with ’fraud’ for classifying himself as ’African’ on his CV.
“One of the many evils of apartheid was the classification of people by their so-called race. This was what many people have fought to rid our country of. So I am understandably shocked to discover that my department is apparently charging someone because of how they choose to classify themselves.
“If this is in fact the case, it is anathema to me. And we will not tolerate victimisation of people who do not conform to an artificial and arbitrary classification of who they are deemed to be.”
The MEC said that she had asked for all the information regarding this case as a matter of urgency.
“On the face of it, it does not appear to be in line with what this administration stands for.”
