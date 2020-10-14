Schäfer probing coloured teacher’s alleged fraud charge for identifying as African

Cape Town – Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has urgently requested information of a coloured teacher allegedly facing a fraud charge by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

TimesLive reported on Wednesday that Glen Snyman, a teacher at Grootkraal Primary School in Oudtshoorn, was summoned to a disciplinary hearing nearly three years after applying for a position as a school.

Snyman claimed to be “African” in his CV, instead of his “official” coloured identity.

Schäfer said: “I have learned only today of a WCED teacher who has allegedly been charged with ’fraud’ for classifying himself as ’African’ on his CV.

“One of the many evils of apartheid was the classification of people by their so-called race. This was what many people have fought to rid our country of. So I am understandably shocked to discover that my department is apparently charging someone because of how they choose to classify themselves.