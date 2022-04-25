School Resource Officers project celebrates 10 years of investing in young people

Cape Town - The City’s Safety and Security Directorate is celebrating a decade milestone for one of its innovative learner and citizen safety projects, the School Resource Officers (SRO) programme it runs in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED). The project, which was established in 2012 with the assistance of the US National Association of School Resource Officers, currently has 36 dedicated law-enforcement officers assigned to various schools across the city.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said while the concept of the initiative was initially focused on enhancing school safety and creating secure environments for learners and educators, over the years it has branched into training officers on the Child Justice Act. “It’s a sad reality that schools are not immune to socio-economic issues, which at times spill over into the school environment, as is evident from the confiscations. “However, this is but a small part of the work that our SROs do, many days are spent resolving disputes between learners, safeguarding learners from threats outside the school perimeter, following up on truancy concerns and organising events or activities to engage learners after school,” said Smith.

Between January 2021 and March 2022, SROs confiscated 194 dagga joints, 66 bankies of dagga, more than 400 cigarettes and 58 weapons, including 46 knives. They also broke up seven fights after school, according to the City. “Our staff also engage learners on various topics, some even start activities like five-a-side soccer and a pool club, like the highly successful drill team at Voorbrug Secondary, started by Inspector Darrel Smith four years ago. These are all examples of our SROs going above and beyond the call of duty,” Smith said. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The SRO project and the assistance provided by the SROs have had a positive impact. They are particularly helpful with regards to school discipline and visible ‘law enforcement’ on the school premises.

"We are grateful for the partnership. However, it is important that other safety measures are implemented to support school safety measures."