Schoolboy knocked and killed crossing city boulevard near Walmer Estate

Cape Town - A 12-year-old schoolboy was tragically killed after being hit by a car on Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Woodstock on Thursday morning. The Grade 5 learner from Walmer Estate Primary School was killed while on his way to school at 6.57am, bringing traffic to a standstill as authorities closed off the inbound lanes near the Searle Street turn-off.

It’s believed the boy was trying to cross the inbound lanes on foot when he was struck. When the Cape Argus arrived on scene, all the inbound lanes were closed and the body lay covered in the middle lane. Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the accident and added: “This resulted in a secondary collision involving two more vehicles. The pedestrian was declared deceased by paramedics. The affected lanes were reopened just before 11am.”

About one hour after the accident, a man believed to be the child's father arrived at the scene with three other men. Emergency workers, however, kept the grief-stricken dad, who was traumatised by the tragic scene, away from the body. A Grade 5 learner died after being hit by a car on Nelson Mandela Boulevard inbound at Searle Street. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department is currently providing counselling and support to the school. "This is a tragic incident and we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the learner, as well as the school community," she said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Cape Town Central police registered a culpable homicide case following the incident. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made,” Twigg said.