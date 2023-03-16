Schools closed on Monday for pre-planned holiday and not for EFF shutdown, says Cape MEC

Cape Town – Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier reassured parents that there will be no impact from the EFF’s shutdown on Monday as schools were already planned to be closed. Maynier released a statement on Thursday saying that the education department (WCED) is are aware of concerns raised about the impact of the national shutdown planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday, 20 March 2023.

The announcement comes after reports that businesses and schools would be forced to close during the party’s national shutdown, which comes as a response to several failures by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. “I can assure parents that public schools will be closed on Monday, 20 March 2023 – as it is a previously planned school holiday. “The school calendar is gazetted by the national minister a full year in advance, and the school calendar for 2023 indicates that all public schools in the country have a special school holiday on 20 March 2023,” Maynier said.