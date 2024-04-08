Schools to protest cuts of contract posts affecting teachers

Cape Town - A number of public schools are expected to protest this week following the implementation of a circular by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) which resulted in the loss of contracted teachers at several schools. A protest took place at Steenberg High School on Friday after the school lost four teachers who were on contracted posts following the implementation of circular 0034/2023.

Another protest was scheduled to take place this morning, but was called off as a result of the unfavourable weather conditions. In a statement last Wednesday, Steenberg High School staff called the effects of the circular “nothing short of disastrous”. “The quality of education provided to our learners is now under serious threat. The WCED has provided schools with no solutions to the problems they have created with the implementation of this circular.”

A protesting teacher said that the circular also stated that no substitute posts would be made available for teachers who were on extended sick leave. “Affluent schools aren’t as affected as they could change these contract teachers to SGB teachers to maintain their staff establishment. “This circular harshly affects all poor/working class and no-fee schools where the schools do not have the finances to take on SGB teachers.”

The teacher said the WCED should reinstate all contract teachers and retract the circular. At Rocklands High School, parents were spearheading a protest to be held outside the school this morning from 6am to 9am. Parent Munier Hendricks said: “We, the parents of Rocklands High School, are supporting our educators that have lost their jobs ... There are a lot of schools within our area and in the northern suburbs that have lost tremendous amounts of educators. One educator is already a loss to our children and in our society.”

Hendricks said the protest would take place tomorrow if the weather did not allow for it to be held today. “Bring our teachers back. On top of that, we will also be protesting for the rest of the week and, if possible, if the government has not heard our voices, we will continue next week.” Glendale Secondary School will be picketing outside the school tomorrow, which was organized by the student body, following the loss of six teachers.

In a notice regarding the picket, Representative Council of Learners chairperson Patience Tshuma called the decision “unfair” and said it would have a particularly disastrous effect on learners, especially those in Grades 11 and 12 at the school. “The students have planned this event in support of their teachers, and if parents and other members of the community would like to support the students and their teachers, they are welcome to attend the picket.” The students at our school are committed to making their voices heard, and we appreciate your support in helping them to do so

On Friday, a protest was held at Mitchells Plain High, which has lost seven teachers in total. The WCED said it currently faced a R870 million deficit in the 2024/25 financial year, after the national government announced major budget cuts that forced it to implement stringent cost-containment measures. In a statement, it said the twisting of facts about the cost-containment measures was causing panic and confusion.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was not terminating contract posts. “The contract posts were for March 31, 2024. The WCED had invited schools to convert contract posts into permanent (posts) and 3100 educators had been appointed as permanent through this process. “A further 800 are being processed for conversion.