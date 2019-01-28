A 26-year-old Edgemead man has succumbed to injuries in hospital and passed away following a scuba diving incident. File picture.

At 3 pm, on Saturday, 26 January, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Station 10 Simonstown were activated by Cape Medical Response ( CMR ) to reports of a CPR in progress at Long Beach, Simonstown.

Two adult male divers were scuba diving just off-shore of Long Beach when one diver had reportedly fallen unconscious during an underwater scuba dive.

"His dive buddy dumped his scuba gear and rescued him towards the shore where he raised the alarm," said NSRI Simonstown station commander, Darren Zimmerman.

"Pisces Dive School divers happened to be on the beach at the time and their divers waded into the surf and assisted both men out the water and commenced CPR (Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation) efforts on the one man."







WC government Health EMS were placed on alert.

"CPR efforts were continued by paramedics and following extensive CPR efforts a pulse was restored and the man has been transported to the hospital by CMR ambulance in a critical condition."





"However, the NSRI have learnt with sadness that the scuba-diver, a 26-year-old Edgemead man, has succumbed to injuries in hospital and passed away on Sunday afternoon."





The NSRI have extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.





The NSRI commended Pisces Dive School for the efforts at rescuing the 2 men and beginning CPR efforts. A Police Dive Unit also recovered the dive gear from approximately 50 meters off-shore at a 6-meter depth.





