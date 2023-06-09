Sea Point is experiencing a peak in sexual offences

Cape Town - Sea Point community leaders have expressed concern regarding the area’s recent crime statistics, particularly sexual offences between January and March. There were significantly higher numbers in the first quarter compared with full-year results for the 2010/2011 period. This past quarter there were nine reported cases of sexual offences compared with three the same time last year.

Councillor Nicola Jowell (DA) said most reported cases happened in private residences. “I am aware of the increase in numbers. According to our reports, these incidents happened in private properties, making it a cultural issue. Individuals need to understand that no means no and that there are consequences for every offender.” Sea Point CID chief operations officer Heather Tager said: “While any increase in such serious offences is to be regretted, it is important to note that most of the incidents happen between people known to each other. This does not make them more acceptable, but it should give reassurance to the general public.

“As to the numbers themselves, when dealing with cases in single figures any increase is going to look significant. While one more is one too many we need to be careful that we don’t give a wrong impression, given that the Sea Point SAPS precinct is home to many thousands.” Looking at the positive side, Tager said the increase in statistics could also indicate a great willingness for victims to report cases. “There have been many initiatives at various levels throughout the country in regards to gender-based violence (GBV) which may be a reason for the drastic hike.