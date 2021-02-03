SEA report gives St Andrew's Secondary School an 'inadequate' rating

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – St Andrew's Secondary School in Elsies River faired poorly according to the report released by the Schools Evaluation Authority (SEA) after it conducted its visit. The SEA report evaluates how well some schools in the Western Cape are performing. The SEA independently evaluates Western Cape schools and develops reports which are published for parents and communities to know how well the schools in their areas are performing. The evaluations, conducted on March 9 and 10, 2020, provide an independent and external examination of school practices and include recommendations on what should be improved. The schools are assessed on:

Learner Achievement: To evaluate the knowledge and skills learners have acquired, progress made by learners over a period and recognition of learners.

Teaching and Learning: To evaluate the quality of teaching and learning.

Behaviour and Safety: To evaluate the level at which the school creates a positive learning culture, good behaviour, and a healthy, safe and secure environment for everyone.

Leadership and Management: To evaluate the effectiveness of the leadership and management of the school.

Governance, Parents and Community: To evaluate the effectiveness of the governing body in fulfilling its key roles and responsibilities, including financial duties and the effectiveness of the school in building good relationships with its stakeholders.

St Andrew's Secondary School

According to the SEA report, the schools were rated out of 4 according to : 4 being Outstanding, 3 being Good, 2 being Requires Improvement and 1 being Inadequate.

St Andrew's Secondary School received 2 for Learner Achievement, 2 for Teaching and Learning, 1 for Behaviour and Safety, 1 for Leadership and Management, 1 for Governance, Parents and Community.

Overall performance for the school was rated 1.

The report found the pass percentage in the National Senior Certificate exam fluctuated from 44.9% in 2014 to 39.4% in 2015 and to 48% in 2016, but there had been an upward trend over the last three years.

“It has improved from 39% in 2017 to 50% in 2018 to 71.7% in 2019. The Bachelors’ pass percentage has fluctuated over the last six years with a substantial decrease from 20.3% in 2018 to 13.3% in 2019.

“The pass percentage was 37% for economics, 63.6% for business economics and less than 10% for maths, physical science and technical maths, which is substantially lower than the pass percentage for the other subjects,” the report said.

Learners listen and respond well to instructions during lessons, the report found, but their writing skills need improvement because the activities in some workbooks are not logical.

“Most learners can handle numbers on only an elementary level. They are not entirely confident in resolving problems. The teachers are assisting too much, and only a few opportunities were used to challenge learners’ ability to solve problems.”

The report included the school’s shortcomings.

Opportunities for learners to participate in the teaching and learning process are limited. In most of the classes a few learners were disengaged, and teachers seldom challenged them with higher order tasks and thought-provoking questions.

While lessons are generally well-presented, the pacing of teaching was not adjusted to the level of learners’ understanding. The report also mentioned there is little feedback to learners during lessons to support and develop their understanding.

“Learners’ work is not regularly assessed, and in only a few classes teachers give feedback to learners and support them individually. The school does not have a structured support programme for learners.

“Certain parts of the school are dirty, unsafe and need urgent attention. There are damaged ceilings, doors and window panes. The boys’ ablution facilities are dirty and unhygienic and need repairs.”

The report also stated while the school has a security guard on duty for the duration of the school day and two security guards at night, it does not prevent learners from bringing dangerous objects, narcotics, alcohol and illegal drugs on to the premises.

“Holes in the fence and the main entrance, which are left unattended at certain times during the day, pose a serious threat to the safety of the staff and learners.”

The report also criticised the vacancies at the school, and the school management team (SMT).

The recommendations that the SEA made were:

The SMT urgently needs training, support and mentoring in understanding its roles and responsibilities. The SMT must be assisted to draft well-defined job descriptions and to establish systems for reporting and monitoring. The SMT must be guided to develop a credible School Improvement Plan (SIP) which addresses all strengths and areas for development as well as strategies to improve learner achievement. The SIP must be shared with all role-players, and the progress must be monitored by the SMT, governing body and district office. Measures must be put in place to address late coming in order to protect teaching time. The governing body urgently needs training in its roles and responsibilities, and functions regarding finances. The Representative Council of Learners must be supported to function optimally. A platform must be created for learners to have an input in matters that affect them. The maintenance and cleanliness of the premises and toilets must be addressed immediately.

The full report can be found at: http://seawc.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/School-Evaluation-Report-St-Andrews-HS-21-January-2021.pdf

Cape Argus