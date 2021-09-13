Search for Gauteng man swept out to sea at Camps Bay continues

Cape Town - Search operations continue despite the cold and wet weather for a Gauteng man missing since he was swept out to sea at Camps Bay last week. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a police dive unit continued to search for the 23-year-old man, who disappeared on Thursday near Camps Bay Beach after being swept out to sea by rip currents

NSRI Bakoven station commander, Luke van Riet said his organisation and the City’s water rescue network were called in at 1:05pm, following reports of a drowning in progress between Camps Bay Beach and Glen Beach. NSRI Bakoven and NSRI Table Bay rescue swimmers, City Law Enforcement, police, Fire and Rescue Services, Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Service, Netcare 911 ambulance services and Life Healthcare Response paramedics responded to the call out and took part in the search. “A local unidentified surfer had attempted to reach the casualty before he disappeared under water,” said Van Riet.

The NSRI Bakoven rescue craft and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter conducted a sea search. “Rescue swimmers were deployed into the water and they performed free dive search efforts,” said Van Riet. Despite the extensive search, there was no sign of the missing man and police have opened an investigation.