Search for missing bodies of mob justice victims continues 19 days later

Cape Town - The whereabouts of three young men from the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands are still unknown, 19 days after their disappearance into the canal where it was alleged they were thrown. The men, victims of and alleged mob justice attack, were dumped into a canal that runs across the Covid-19 informal settlement on the night of September 4.

Out of the four bodies, only the body of a 15-year-old Asonele Wanga was retrieved from the stream. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the search for the three young men has intensified with the search party bolstered. Wanga, along with Yonela Mdladlama, 22, Sabelo Rasameni, 21 and Maphelo Mazamisa, 23, were allegedly beaten to death before their bodies were dumped in the canal after they were accused of breaking into a house in Extension Six.

Potelwa said at least 11 police divers were searching in the water while the police rescue dog from the Southern Cape scoured the river banks in the Covid City section. As the police were busy searching for their bodies, other bodies were recovered from the stream, however, they were not linked to the bodies of the three men. The stream that runs through Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsand. Picture Supplied Including Wanga’s body, five others were recovered from the stream, while three others were recovered in a canal in Sarepta, Kuils River last Thursday.

Potelwa said metro emergency services utilised a drone covering Section 2 along Old Faure Road towards the N2. Community volunteers also joined the search. “The search will resume on Thursday morning with plans to remove debris in the water that is impeding search efforts,” said Potelwa.

Mfuleni Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Anthony Parish said they were all tired of crime in the area, but that certainly does not mean people must take the law into their own hands. Parish said attacking another person was against the law, and could result in one being arrested. “We urge concerned community members to take back their areas from criminals by joining the neighbourhood watch and street patrol structures, lawfully,“ said Parish.