Search for ‘person of interest’ linked to assassination of former ANC activist Nkohla still on

Cape Town - The Hawks are seeking the public’s assistance to find a man linked to the assassination of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla. The former ANC councillor was murdered in April 2023 during a meeting at Philippi train station. Three suspects have been arrested and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on murder and attempted murder charges.

On Friday, the Hawks circulated a picture of Mpumelelo Shumane, also known as “Mancane”, who lives in Ramaphosa informal settlement. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said Shumane is identified as a person who can assist the investigation. “The Hawks request the assistance of the public in tracing Mpumelelo Shumane, identified as a person who can assist in the investigation of a murder case of Loyiso Nkohla who was killed on April 17, 2023.

“The Hawks request anyone who might shed light on the whereabouts of Shumane to contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant SZ Hlatshaneni at 082 479 6265.” Nkohla Mabandla’s widow Nyameka Mabandla, pleaded with the public to help the Hawks. “Finding this suspect will bring closure and security to my family and I considering that I was also on the hit list. “I ask anyone who knows this person to please contact the police or the Hawks.” Nkohla Mabandla was murdered while attending a meeting about the non-payment of workers by a contractor on the central line, while former ward councillor Thembinkosi Pupa and a pregnant woman were wounded.

In November, Mziyanda Mdlungu was tracked down in Gauteng, while Mzubanzi Chulayo was apprehended during a court appearance in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, on November 27. The suspected mastermind of the assassination Thobani Maxengana, was arrested in Peddie. On the morning of his court appearance, he was found dead in the cells of Cambridge police station in East London. [email protected]