Cape Town - A Sea Point woman said she was left shaken after her dog was attacked by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers along the Sea Point Promenade. Louise Slattery said it was not the first encounter she and her black chow chow Java had had with the same dogs, as they were both attacked in September last year, which she had to seek medical help for.

After six months, she decided to go back to the Promenade, when Java was mauled on Thursday afternoon. “One dog was on the leash and the other wasn’t. It’s a public area, dogs should be on a leash. “The guy who came to help me had a three-year-old child with him, and my first thought was, what happens if a child gets attacked?

“If you’ve got no control over your dog, it should be on the leash. “It's a very real danger. “The dogs that attacked me, attacked my dog six months ago and I ended up in hospital needing stitches.” She said after the attack, she tried to get in contact with the owners of the dogs, without success.

“At the time they gave me the wrong number so I couldn’t contact them to recover the cost of medical bills. These are the same dogs that attacked me on September 25.” Slattery told the Cape Argus she was sitting on the bench on Thursday afternoon when the dogs approached her and Java. “We were sitting dead still on the promenade, she (Java) was looking at the sea like I was, and these dogs came from about 50 metres away.

“The one decided he was going to attack and my dog started running and they chased after him. “The owners tried to call them but they didn’t listen, and when the owners caught up, they (owners) let the dog into the fight.” Java was left with bite marks, but was not taken to hospital.

“The owners didn’t say anything, they were not even apologetic, someone took down their numbers because of what happened the last time. “Once the dogs were released, they walked away, they didn’t offer any form of support. “The owners are adults and should be responsible, if your dog is not responding to them then they shouldn’t take them out.”