AN investigation is under way to determine if the train torchings of April 21 were the result of a security lapse. Supplied

Cape Town - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has placed its Western Cape head of security Ernest Hendricks along with two of his colleagues on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation into whether there was a security lapse which resulted in the torching of 12 coaches at Cape Town Station on April 21. Prasa group chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi has also served the security company, Iliso, which renders security services at Cape Town Station, with an intention to suspend its services.

Sishi has given Iliso five days to explain why Prasa should not suspend their services for the same reason.

A suspect, Thobela Xoseni 30, who has since been arrested, was caught on CCTV getting off the train that subsequently caught fire causing an estimated R33million of damages.

Sishi said the suspension of Hendricks and the other two officers was not meant to pass judgment or put blame on them, “but is solely meant to allow the investigation to be carried out by an independent body”.

Sishi also stated that security provision and the protection of both the assets and users of Prasa services and facilities remained high on the agenda.

“This is a commitment we have made and any lapse of security that compromises the safety and security of our rail system and that of commuters will not be tolerated and people found to have compromised security will be held accountable.

“The actions we are taking against these employees and Iliso should give a clear and direct message that there will be no holy cows,” Sishi said.

UniteBehind coalition movement secretary member Zackie Achmat said the announcement of Hendricks’s suspension had raised red flags.

He said they had been investigating the dire state of security at Prasa, “in particular the worrying influence that contracted security companies have over the security structures at Metrorail in the Western Cape.”

Recently #UniteBehind filed court papers to gain access to information on the security contracts that govern the provision of outside security guards.

“This action followed a year-long, concerted, fruitless Promotion of Access to Information Act process to gain access to the documents regarding security services in Prasa Western Cape,” Achmat said.

He said in 2017, a leaked memo written by Hendricks detailed a shocking state of affairs.

