September family, who lost their three young children in a fire, gets new home

Cape Town - Wallacedene community and faith leaders have come together to buy a new home for the September family, who lost their three young children in a devastating fire on June 16. Rentia September and her partner Jamaldine Erasmus received their new home, a two-roomed shack, donated to them by the Bloekombos and Wallacedene Taxi Association at the weekend.

The couple, still grieving the loss of their three children, also received money from the Kraaifontein CPF and the ANC Thembekanone, ward 6 branch. The money will go towards the cost of their children’s DNA tests. The release of the DNA tests will allow the family to begin preparations to lay their children to rest, following their untimely death more than a week ago. Recounting the tragic incident, street committee chairperson and family friend Mbasa Obose said that at around 6.50am on Thursday, June 16, she was awakened by screams of residents shouting about the fire.

Obose said September and Erasmus were out at the time of the fire, working at a piece job, and had left their younger children sleeping in the care of their elder brother, 16-year-old Jadee September. Jadee was the sole survivor of the fire, which claimed the lives of his siblings aged 12, 9 and 4 years old. “My heart is broken for Rentia. She lost her babies in that fire, and I know how much she loved and took care of them with everything she had despite having very little,” Obose said.

On Saturday, Reverend Makhosini Maci facilitated the handover of the donations to the September family, saying he was proud and grateful he was of the Bloewata Taxi Association and community for stepping in to support the aggrieved family, who had been squatting at a neighbour’s house because they couldn’t afford to rebuild their home. Maci said: “I’m so grateful to everyone that has come forward to show support, not only the taxi association but the councillor who knocked on doors and rallied support for this family. As much as I am disappointed in the City for not stepping up to help the poor, I’m proud to see the support our people have shown this family.” September and Erasmus said: “Our lives will never be the same again. We lost everything that day because our children died. We are trying to be okay, but it’s hard. However, we are grateful for what they have done for us. We can finally sleep after days of staying awake for days.”

The family is still in need of support to get back on their feet. if you would like to help please contact Mbasa Obose on 066 565 4306.