September siblings laid to rest amid great support from family and the community

Cape Town - The three children who died in a fire in Wesbank were finally buried on Thursday. Rentia September, 42, and her partner Jamaldine Erasmus, 43, lost their three children – Tyron, 12, Keagan, 8, and Joslyn, 4 – in a tragic fire on June 16.

The blaze destroyed the couple’s home and all their possessions. The couple’s eldest, Jodee September, 16, was the sole survivor of the incident, escaping with multiple burn injuries to his body. The couple’s extended family said the were devastated over the death of their niece and nephews. Erasmus’s sister Sharon Smit said: “Today is a very bittersweet day for us if I’m being honest. A lot has happened between the time the fire took place and today, but I’m just glad to finally be laying my brother’s children to rest and sending them off from our family church.”

Despite the sombre mood, the day’s funeral proceedings took place seamlessly, facilitated by K&H Lala Dignity Funerals, who sponsored the family with a free funeral service, including coffins. K&H Lala director Khaya Lala said: “I came across the couple’s devastating loss on a WhatsApp group for ministers and I felt moved to step in and assist.” Provincial human rights commissioner Chris Nissen also attended the funeral. Nissen said he had learnt of the family’s tragedy while working with the communities of Wallacedene and Bloekombos.

“We were involved with the issues here in this community when we got to hear about the tragedy that befell them. So we came here and discussed with the family, community members and the street committee. “I must say, one of the things I found heart-warming was how the street came together in support of this family. It was such a lovely interaction considering the make-up of this community, half the residents being Xhosa-speaking and Afrikaans. It’s something I would love to see more often and in more communities,” Nissen said. [email protected]