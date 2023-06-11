Series of cold fronts expected throughout the week with cold, wet and windy conditions

Cape Town - Get those blankets and hot water bottles ready for the week as the SA Weather Service (Saws) warns that the cold front that landed on Sunday evening is expected to persist throughout the week in the Western and Northern Cape with icy cold temperatures, rough winds and heavy showers. SAWS warned that a series of cold fronts is expected to land this week, starting from Sunday night and bringing rainfall over parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

Stacy Colborne, from the Cape Town Weather Office, said: “We can expect cold, wet and windy conditions throughout the week for the Western Cape and Northern Cape. “We have a series of cold fronts affecting the provinces on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with a break in the weather on Friday but it will still be cold with another cold front expected on Saturday.” Saws also issued a weather advisory warning of damaging coastal winds that would result in difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay on Monday.