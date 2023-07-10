Services ‘won’t be affected’ by fire that gutted Vodacom building in Century City

Cape Town - Vodacom has assured the network will not be affected by the fire that gutted the Century City building on Sunday. It took firefighters several hours to contain the blaze, which started in the morning at around 11.

The cause of the fire was being investigated but the fire started on the solar panels, according to the City’s Fire and Rescue service team. There were a few staff members in the building at the time of the incident and they were evacuated. Some Vodacom workers stood outside the burning building and cried as they watched their offices go up in flames.

Traffic was re-routed by Century City security officers and traffic officials as they feared the building could collapse. The ceiling boards could be seen falling and some of the material was still on fire. Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said: “We can confirm that the fire at our Century City offices was contained and that the incident won’t have an impact on our regional or national network. “The building was successfully evacuated and no injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

“We will investigate the cause of the fire and naturally take appropriate action.” City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a building inspector was called in to investigate. “The blaze was extinguished at approximately 4pm and the crew had an inspection.

“A building inspector is en-route while a fire safety inspector will be on-site at first light this morning. “Firefighters battled the blaze that broke out at the Vodacom Building in Century City on Sunday morning. “The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 11am about solar panels alight on the roof of the building. On arrival of the first crew, additional resources were requested.

“Two hydraulic platforms were also dispatched,” Carelse added. He explained that firefighters had to be aware of the falling debris while working inside the building. “This was a fluid situation and no injuries have been reported as yet.

“The fire was contained and crews damped down and started the mopping up operations yesterday (Sunday). They remained on scene for a considerable time. The building sustained substantial damages.” Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said this incident was the latest of such fires being caused by alternative energy installations. “As those in the corporate and residential sectors battle to mitigate the effects of large-scale rolling blackouts. Ironically, it was just a week back that we issued advice cautioning on such risks attached.

“It is highly recommended that those who have already had such alternative solutions installed, have their systems regularly inspected for signs of electrical fatigue or mechanical breakdown. “Additional preventative measures and electrical fail-safe components, while perhaps increasing the initial installation cost, should be considered. Cabling of a thicker diameter should be used, to allow less resistance and help prevent a build-up of heat.” He added that the maximum ratings of components, including that of inverters, batteries, solar panels and all connecting components should be carefully considered.