Seven killed in separate murder incidents in Cape Town

Cape Town - Police are investigating seven cases of people who were shot and killed during this Christmas week. On Christmas Day two men were attacked in a shack in Tsunami informal settlement, Delft.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Delft police were investigating two counts of murder following a shooting incident on Monday at about 11.50pm, when two men were shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports the victims were sitting inside the house when unknown suspects entered and fired several shots at them. The victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies and were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown.” The following day, another double murder occurred at about 6.10pm in the Marikana informal settlement, where two men believed to be in their twenties were shot and fatally wounded. Police are investigating.

“Philippi East police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The motive for the attack forms part of the police inquiry. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. “Philippi East police are investigating the two counts of murder.” The latest murder occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Philippi, where three men were fatally wounded in Steve Tshwete Street.

The men were sitting in a Toyota Avanza when they were killed. One of them died outside the vehicle. The four suspects were driving in an unidentified vehicle in which they fled after the shooting. Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary-general Dumisani Qwebe said they would request a meeting with the taxi industry.

“We were happy that for once in December we didn’t have any incidents like this, or robberies, and then three people were unfortunately killed in Browns Farm. “We want to emphasise that we are going to make sure that we close all the gaps that are opened, clearly there is a challenge that we aren’t aware of. “We want the community to work with the police and also we want the taxi industry to be part of meetings about safety.

“We are greatly concerned about the shootings of people who are killed in Toyota Avanzas. Earlier this year, three people were shot in an Avanza, near the police station. We want to find out what is going on, the real reason behind the shootings. We hope in 2024 we will have a better year with fewer killings like this.” Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said they were investigating the motive for the attack. “Police reports indicate the deceased persons were inside a stationary vehicle in Steve Tshwete Street when five yet-to-be identified suspects emerged from another vehicle and fired shots randomly. As a result, all three victims were killed.