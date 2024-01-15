Seven months after allegedly shooting three female officers, accused to appear in court

Cape Town - A suspected robber who allegedly shot and wounded three female officers has been arrested and is expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today. The Serious and Violent Crimes: Provincial Investigations Unit arrested the suspect, who faces charges of business robbery and attempted murder of police officials.

He was arrested seven months after the shooting took place on June 12. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “In a bid to evade arrest, the suspect fired several shots at the members, wounding three female constables and narrowly missing the male constable, who was the driver. “He managed to drive to a nearby hospital with his three wounded colleagues, where two are reportedly in a very serious condition. The members are aged between 26 and 32.”

He added that the suspects, estimated to be a group of six or more, fled in a silver Opel LDV with false registration plates, and had yet to be apprehended. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk added that the suspect and his accomplices robbed a store at The Junxion Mall in Philippi. “Sterling investigations by members attached to the Provincial Investigations Unit led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect on charges of business robbery and four charges of attempted murder. On June 12 at 8.10am, a group of males held the staff members of a chain retail store in a shopping mall in Nyanga at gunpoint and demanded the keys to the safe.