'Severe storm' warning issued for the Western Cape, residents urged to stay inside

Cape Town - The Western Cape’s Disaster Management Centre says it has been informed by the South African Weather Service that a “severe storm” was expected to make landfall in the province at midday on Thursday. The provincial government said the storm was expected to bring disruptive rain into Friday.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the areas expected to bear the brunt of the cold and wet weather were Cape Town, Drakenstein, Overstrand, Stellenbosch and Theewaterskloof. Bredell has urged the public to stay indoors and to limit travelling around the province if possible during this time. “Conditions will be difficult with strong winds expected and extreme cold weather moving into the weekend.

“We are urging people to be cautious on the roads and to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where possible. “Over the weekend the cold weather may cause challenges to people and livestock caught outdoors,” said Bredell. His department said all the province’ key disaster management players have been informed pro-actively to ensure all possible mitigation measures are put in place.