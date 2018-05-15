HAPPIER TIMES: Taariq Phillips, 24, and Sharisha Chauhan, 21, while they were still a couple. Phillips is the accused in her murder case.

Cape Town - Injuries and tears observed in the medical examination of murdered University of Western Cape student Sharisha Chauhan may be an indication of sexual intercourse.

This is according to a J88 report compiled by medical practitioner Dr Emmarentia Bartleman, handed in as evidence, on Tuesday in Chauhan’s murder trial.

Chauhan and her boyfriend, Taariq Phillips - who is charged with her rape and murder - attended a party on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

It is alleged that around midnight, Phillips, Chauhan and some friends took lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), also known as acid, and ecstacy.

Chauhan started feeling sick, experienced seizures and was rushed to hospital.

She died on January 1, 2014.

Dr Bartleman, who carried out a vaginal examination, said Chauhan had bruises on her pelvis and knees and a puncture wound in her neck and left lower abdomen. She said her examination indicated Chauhan had may have had vaginal intercourse.

In cross-examination, Dr Bartleman was asked by defence advocate Joey Moses whether the bruises could have been self- inflicted through masturbation.

“I doubt any lady would hurt herself in that way, but I did not consider that possibility in my examination,” said Bartleman.

Chauhan was developing a blood disorder, was bleeding excessively and developing renal failure.

Moses asked whether the blood in her vagina could have been consistent with the disorder, or with her menstrual cycle. The doctor said it was possible.

Marissa Gordon of the Paarl police station’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit testified in previous hearings that Phillips had denied having sex with Chauhan.

State forensic pathologist Doctor Deidre Abrahams said in her report Chauhan’s cause of death was consistent with manual strangulation and its consequences.

This was disputed by the defence’s expert, Dr Steve Naidoo, who said the cause of death was linked to the alleged overdose.

