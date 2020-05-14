Shawco raises R300 000 to feed the vulnerable in Manenberg, Imizamo Yethu, Hangberg

Cape Town - The Students’ Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (Shawco) raised R300 000 as part of its #BeKindOnline campaign to help the needy in the Manenberg, Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg areas. Shawco teamed up with a group of social media influencers to raise money for food relief in Manenberg and sanitation kits in Imizamo Yethu (IY) and Hangberg. The campaign ran from April 23 to May 1. After food-related protests on the Cape Flats, Shawco responded by raising money for food relief in Manenberg where it worked with the Manenberg People’s Centre (MPC) to provide food to the community. An amount of R11 can provide a meal for one person and R308 can provide a daily meal for a family for a week. In IY and Hangberg, Shawco partnered with local feeding scheme Community Cook Up where funds were raised for sanitation kits.

Each sanitation kit (worth R200) has soap, sanitiser, household detergents, a bucket, sponge, masks and health promotion pamphlets in English and isiXhosa.

Cyril Pelston, who has been working for Shawco in Manenberg for the last 17 years, aptly put it: “The coronavirus has really exposed the inequalities within our society,” and influencers have used their large social media following to attempt to reverse some of these inequalities.

@Fashionbreed (Aqeelah Harron-Ally), a fashion influencer on Instagram, declared that she would donate R100 from every one of her e-book sales to the #BeKindOnline initiative.

The UCT students involved in Shawco raised money from their personal social media following.

The era of social media influencers could not have come at a better time, as all funds for this campaign were raised online at a physical distance.

To know more about Shawco, or to donate, visit www.shawco.org.

