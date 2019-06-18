Shimmy Beach Club revealed that they have cancelled the upcoming performance of Congolose musician and convicted rapist, Koffi Olomide. Picture: Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana

Cape Town - Shimmy Beach Club revealed that they have cancelled the upcoming performance of Congolese musician and convicted rapist, Koffi Olomide. Olomide was set to perform at the Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town on June 30.

In March 2019, he was found guilty of the statutory rape of one of his former dancers when she was 15.

According to BBC News, Olomide was handed a two-year suspended jail sentence by a court in France in absentia, as he failed to turn up.

The ruling means the Congolese star only faces arrest if he commits further offences.

A group known as the Stop Koffi Olomide collective launched a petition and campaign to bar the musician from performing within the country, saying that they have sent letters to the Presidency and ministers of Home Affairs, Justice and Correctional Service and Arts and Culture requesting that they act on the following demands:

Denial of Koffi Olomide’s entry into the country. If a visa has been granted, we request that it must be cancelled; Cancellation of all Koffi Olomide shows; A public statement by the relevant government department notifying the public that a decision has been taken to disinvite; and Co-operating with Zambian authorities in the event that they request his extradition and arresting him upon arrival.

"In the unlikely event that government fails to meet our demands, we intend to stage protests in Johannesburg and Cape Town in order to ensure that Koffi Olomide is stopped from performing in this country," they said.

After facing mounting pressure, the club said: "Please note that Shimmy Beach will no longer be hosting Koffi Olomide. We made the decision to cancel the show last week."

